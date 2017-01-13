India’s booming passenger airline industry: the facts
India has the world’s fastest growing passenger airline industry, expanding at an annual rate of around 20 percent. Here are some facts and figures:
– How many Indians fly –
Nearly 90 million people in the financial year that ended in March 31 2016, according to industry analysts CAPA — up from fewer than 20 million in 2004, when the sector first opened up. But the country of 1.2 billion remains one of the world’s most under-penetrated markets with huge potential for growth.
– Main players –
The market leader is Indigo, with 400 planes and a 42-percent market share.
Next are Jet Airways with 17 percent of the market; Air India with 12.9 percent and SpiceJet with 12.8 percent.
– Biggest deals –
SpiceJet’s announcement on Friday that it is buying up to 205 planes worth $22 billion is one of India’s biggest ever deals — but not the biggest.
In 2015 Indigo ordered 250 planes from Airbus valued at $26.5 billion.
Those figures, however, represent the list price of the aircraft. Analysts say airlines buying in bulk generally secure hefty discounts.
– Profits and losses –
India’s airlines posted a combined profit of $122 million for the financial year ending March 2016 after a decade of losses, according to estimates by industry analyst CAPA, thanks mainly to lower fuel prices.
