Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Indomie has Really Changed our Lives”- MC Reality & Ben Cash, Winners of Belle Full Comedy Challenge

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

If you remember the Belle Full 1.0 & 2.0 comedy challenges which took place in April and July  2016, you’ll also remember the winners – MC Reality and Ben Cash. Their hilarious skits about Indomie Belle Full had the highest likes and shares on social media which won them each a year’s supply of Indomie […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.