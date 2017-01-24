“Indomie has Really Changed our Lives”- MC Reality & Ben Cash, Winners of Belle Full Comedy Challenge

If you remember the Belle Full 1.0 & 2.0 comedy challenges which took place in April and July 2016, you’ll also remember the winners – MC Reality and Ben Cash. Their hilarious skits about Indomie Belle Full had the highest likes and shares on social media which won them each a year’s supply of Indomie […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

