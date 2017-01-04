Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marise Payne forced to deny Australia recruits Indonesian soldiers as spies in Perth – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Marise Payne forced to deny Australia recruits Indonesian soldiers as spies in Perth
Daily Mail
Defence Minister Marise Payne has denied Australia recruited Indonesian military officers as spies while defending the government's handling of a suspension of military ties between the countries. Senator Payne is hopeful Indonesia will restore
Indonesia feared Australian 'spy' programNEWS.com.au
Defence Minister Marise Payne denies Australia 'recruits' Indonesian soldiers as spiesThe Sydney Morning Herald
Payne denies Australia recruiting members of Indonesian militaryABC Online
The Australian Financial Review –The Boston Globe –SBS –Business Insider Australia
all 88 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.