Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indonesia Introduces New Regulation For P2P Lending Startups

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Fintech is a trend that captivates audiences all over the world. A financial technology evolution is upon us, and it is only a matter of time until drastic changes occur. Indonesia is preparing for what the future may bring, by issuing a new regulation for fintech firms. To be more precise, the government focuses on … Continue reading Indonesia Introduces New Regulation For P2P Lending Startups

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Indonesia Introduces New Regulation For P2P Lending Startups appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.