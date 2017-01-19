Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IndustriALL Global Union berates IOCs over unfair labour practices – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
IndustriALL Global Union berates IOCs over unfair labour practices
Vanguard
The global unions with over 50 million members, including Nigerians, insisted that IOCs must obey international laws and extant labour laws in Nigeria. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. In a statement by its Vice President, Mr. Issa Aremu, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.