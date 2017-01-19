IndustriALL Global Union berates IOCs over unfair labour practices – Vanguard
|
IndustriALL Global Union berates IOCs over unfair labour practices
Vanguard
The global unions with over 50 million members, including Nigerians, insisted that IOCs must obey international laws and extant labour laws in Nigeria. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. In a statement by its Vice President, Mr. Issa Aremu, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG