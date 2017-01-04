Industry Nite launches in Ekiti State

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Trailing the blaze of the biggest mid-week music show in Lagos, IML, a musical group made up of Singz and Phzieson, have launched Industry Nite in Ekiti State.

As undergraduates of Ekiti State University, they are the founder and organisers of Ekiti State Industry Night (EKSIN) an entertainment platform to help young artistes showcase their talents within the state. They both believe that the platform has helped to boost the career of many young talented artistes in Lagos, so they also want to create such platform for upcoming artistes in Ekiti, to help them display their talents.

Their greatest inspiration is fuelled by their early exposure to the sounds of musical legends like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Wayne Wonder and 2face Idibia. Most importantly is the rapid growth of the Nigerian music industry under which Nigerian hip-hop is arguably one of the fastest growing in the world.

They are driven by the desire to bring to the fore their God-given talents to the world’s fastest growing entertainment industry, same impulse that has influenced massive collaborations between Nigerian artistes and biggest names outside the shores of Africa.

The post Industry Nite launches in Ekiti State appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

