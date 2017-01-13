INEC: Electoral body reconstitutes standing committees

INEC has reconstituted its standing committees as well as defined states of supervision for commissioners.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had reconstituted its Standing Committees and defined States of supervision for National Commissioners of the commission.

The commission announced this in its daily bulletin issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to it, the committees are Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) to be headed by Alhaji Baba Arfo (North-East), Survey and Technical Equipment Acquisition Committee, chaired by Mohammed Haruna (North-Central).

Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC) has Mrs Amina Zakari (North-West) as Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), with Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu (South-East) as Chairman.

Prof. Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine (North Central) will head Election Observation and Party Monitoring Committee (EPMC), Dr Adekunle Ogunmola (South-West), Outreach and Partnerships Committee (OPC) and Mr Abubakar Nahuche (North-West), Works and Transport Committee (EWTC).

Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints Committee (LSCCC) has Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (South-South) as Chairman, Air Vice-Marshal (retd) Ahmed Mu’azu (North-East), Tenders Board (TB) and Mr Adedeji Soyebi (South-West), Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC).

Others are Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee (PMSC) to be headed by Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu (South-East) and Health and Welfare Committee (HWC), with Dr Muhammed Lecky (South-South) as Chairman.

The bulletin also stated that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would chair three committees – Finance and General Purpose Committee (FGPC), Information Technology and Voter Registry Committee (ITVRC) and Security Committee (SC).

On the states of supervision for National Commissioners, the commission disclosed that Prof. Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine would oversee Kaduna, Niger, Plateau and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while Alhaji Baba Arfo would supervise Yobe, Gombe and Bauchi.

“Amina Zakari as supervisor for Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi; Mr Adedeji Soyebi will supervise Ekiti and Osun while Dr Muhammed Lecky will be in charge of Cross River, Akwa-Ibom and Delta.

“Mr Abubakar Nahuche will supervise Katsina, Jigawa and Kano; Mohammed Haruna for Kwara, Kogi and Nasarawa while AVM Ahmed Mu’azu supervises Adamawa, Taraba and Borno.’’

It added that Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu would surpervise Imo, Abia and Ebonyi; Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, Lagos, Ogun and Ondo and Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bulletin was silent on a supervisor for Benue, Enugu and Anambra.

