INEC reconstitutes standing committees

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had reconstituted its Standing Committees and defined States of supervision for National Commissioners of the commission. The commission announced this in its daily bulletin issued on Friday in Abuja. According to it, the committees are Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) to be headed by Alhaji Baba Arfo (North-East), Survey and Technical Equipment Acquisition Committee, chaired by Mohammed Haruna (North-Central).

