INEC reconstitutes standing committees

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had reconstituted its Standing Committees and defined States of supervision for National Commissioners of the commission. The commission announced this in its daily bulletin issued on Friday in Abuja. According to it, the committees are Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) to be headed by Alhaji Baba Arfo (North-East), Survey and Technical Equipment Acquisition Committee, chaired by Mohammed Haruna (North-Central).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

