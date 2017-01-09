Inferno: 7 storey building razed by fire in Lagos

No life was lost in the raging inferno according to a fire chief who gave a report of the blaze.

A wild fire has reportedly razed down Brazas Plaza, a seven storey building located at Balogun market on the Lagos Island.

The inferno occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2017, leading to the loss of properties valued at millions of national currency.

Rasak Fadipe, the Director, Lagos State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The fire started late in the evening on the third floor of the building.

Fadipe was not able to give an explanation in regards to the cause of the inferno, but stated that six fire engines were sent out to quench the blaze.

Thanks to the support of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire service boss confirmed that no casualty was recorded from the incident.

