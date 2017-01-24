Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Infidelity Is Just A Word Between I And My Husband’ – Nollywood Actress’ Husband Reacts

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola who has been in the news of late after her husband, Kayode Salako, warned people on social media against reporting him to his wife whenever they spot him with another woman has reacted calling infidelity just a word. The actress in a chat with Tribune noted that he could never leave…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post ‘Infidelity Is Just A Word Between I And My Husband’ – Nollywood Actress’ Husband Reacts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.