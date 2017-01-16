Infinix Mobility Rewards Customers on its 4th Anniversary with an All Expense Paid Trip to Dubai

Infinix mobility rewarded customers as promised from the Trip to Dubai promotion built around the brands 4 years anniversary with Infinix Zero 4. The first raffle draw which took place at Ikeja City mall on the 23rd & 24th of December had OAP’s like LOLO of Wazobia FM & VJ Adams of Soundcity announcing two […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

