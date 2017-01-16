Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Infinix Mobility Rewards Customers on its 4th Anniversary with an All Expense Paid Trip to Dubai

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Infinix mobility rewarded customers as promised from the Trip to Dubai promotion built around the brands 4 years anniversary with Infinix Zero 4. The first raffle draw which took place at Ikeja City mall on the 23rd & 24th of December had OAP’s like LOLO of Wazobia FM & VJ Adams of Soundcity announcing two […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.