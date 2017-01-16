Inflation is out of CBN’s control – expert
Dr Olusegun Omisakin, the Head of Research, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), says rising inflation rate in the country has gone beyond the control of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Omisakin made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. NAN reports that data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Jan.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG