Inflation Up By 18.55 Percent In December 2016 – NBS

Datareleased by the National Bureau Of statistics shows that the Consumer Price Index(CPI) which measures inflation increased by 18.55 per cent in December 2016from the previous rate of 18.48 recorded in November of the same year whichindicates an increase of 0.07 per cent from the previous month.Theincrease was due to a hike in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels,clothing and footwear and education, growing at 27.27, 21.62 and 17.84 percentrespectively while Communication and Restaurants and Hotels recorded the slowestpace of growth in December, growing at 5.33 and 8.91 per cent (year-on-year)respectively.TheFood Index rose by 17.39 percent in December 2016, which indicated 0.20 per centincrease from rate recorded in November at 17.19 per cent. The increase wascaused by hike in prices of Meat, Bread and cereals, Oil and Fats, Fish,vegetables, milk and cheese and eggs, fruits and Potatoes, yam and other tubers,while soft drinks recorded the slowest pace of increase at 7.66 per cent.Duringthe month under review, Core sub-index (All Items Less Farm Produce), whichexcludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce declined to 18.1 per cent.However, the highest month on month increases were recorded in clothingmaterials and other articles of clothing, passenger transport by sea,hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, passenger transportby road, passenger

transport by air, motor cycles and wine. TheUrban index rose by 20.12

percent in December from 20.07 percent recorded inNovember, and the Rural index increased by 17.20 percent in December from 17.10percent in November. On month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.08percent in December from 0.78 percent recorded in November, while the ruralindex rose by 1.04 percent in December from 0.79 percent in November. Thepercentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve-month periodending in December 2016 was 15.7 percent, higher from the 15.0 percent recordedin November 2016. The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year averagepercentage change for the urban index increased from 16.19 percent in Novemberto 17.05 percent in December, while the corresponding rural index alsoincreased from 13.90 percent in November to 14.54 percent in December.

