Inflation Up By 18.55 Percent In December 2016 –NBS

Data released by the National Bureau Of statistics shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 18.55 per cent in December 2016 from the previous rate of 18.48 recorded in November of the same year which indicates an increase of 0.07 per cent from the previous month.

The increase was due to a hike in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, clothing and footwear and education, growing at 27.27, 21.62 and 17.84 percent respectively while Communication and Restaurants and Hotels recorded the slowest pace of growth in December, growing at 5.33 and 8.91 per cent (year-on-year) respectively.

The Food Index rose by 17.39 percent in December 2016, which indicated 0.20 per cent increase from rate recorded in November at 17.19 per cent. The increase was caused by hike in prices of Meat, Bread and cereals, Oil and Fats, Fish, vegetables, milk and cheese and eggs, fruits and Potatoes, yam and other tubers, while soft drinks recorded the slowest pace of increase at 7.66 per cent.

During the month under review, Core sub-index (All Items Less Farm Produce), which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce declined to 18.1 per cent. However, the highest month on month increases were recorded in clothing materials and other articles of clothing, passenger transport by sea, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, passenger transport by road, passenger transport by air, motor cycles and wine.

The Urban index rose by 20.12 percent in December from 20.07 percent recorded in November, and the Rural index increased by 17.20 percent in December from 17.10 percent in November. On month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.08 percent in December from 0.78 percent recorded in November, while the rural index rose by 1.04 percent in December from 0.79 percent in November. The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve-month period ending in December 2016 was 15.7 percent, higher from the 15.0 percent recorded in November 2016. The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index increased from 16.19 percent in November to 17.05 percent in December, while the corresponding rural index also increased from 13.90 percent in November to 14.54 percent in December.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

