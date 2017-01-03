Infoware: Finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

UACN PLC claimed the top spot on the gainers’ after appreciating by 4.96% to close at NGN2.75.

The NSEASI began the New Year on a negative note as it trended southwards by 0.96% to settle the Year-to- Date return at -6.72%, at the close of Today’s trading session.

UACN PLC claimed the top spot on the gainers’ after appreciating by 4.96% to close at NGN2.75. Other counters featured on the top gainers heat map include STANBIC IBTC, WAPIC, FIDSON and UNITY BANK with respective gains of 4.60%, 4.00%, 3.91% and 3.64%.

On the flip side, CEMENT CO PLC topped the list of underperformers with a loss of – 5.00% to close at NGN4.75, while ETI (-4.96%), CADBURY (-4.96%), OANDO (-4.89%) and AIICO (-4.76%) also featured on the laggard’s list at the close of trade on Tuesday.

Sector performance, as measured by the NSE indices, shows that NSE INSURANCE index (NSEINS) recorded gain of 0.30% while, NSE BANKING index (NSEBNK), NSE INDUSTRIAL index (NSEINDUSTR) and NSE OIL/GAS index (NSEOILGAS) all returned negative at the close of trade on Tuesday…. NSEIDXS.

The Financial Sector accounted for 177.81Million of total volume traded at 1.81Billion by value and was quickly followed by the Consumer Goods and Oil and Gas sector that accounted for 386.71Million and 6.42Million worth of volume traded respectively. SECTORPERF2.

In the International Commodity market, the price of Crude oil in the OPEC basket was traded at $53.46pb. OPEC. While, Crude Oil was traded at $57.14pb. BRENT90. Also Gold was traded at 1,155.70 on Tuesday. GOLD90.

On the International Scene, dollar rose against major African currencies. HMUSD. While at the Pan African level, naira fell against most African currencies.

Kindly download InfoWARE Finance APP on Play Store, iTunes, Amazon, BBM world, Windows to get real-time market information from the NSE while on the move which will allow you to make judgemental decision on your portfolio, set price alert on your preferred stocks, and much more.

