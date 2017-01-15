Insecurity, Economic sabotage sources of grave concern, says IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has pointed at the current insecurity and economic sabotage in the country as sources of grave concern to all Nigerians.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance week, the former military ruler urged all political leaders, traditional rulers, elder statesmen and indeed all Nigerians, “to see the security of the country as paramount.”

Babangida said: “In our collective and individual resolves, we should keep Nigeria’s unity, irrespective of sectional, religious, cultural leanings. We have to take bold steps to tackle the great challenges of insecurity and distrust to match the sacrifices made by our armed security personnel.”

He noted that the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance week came at a time when “our armed forces, military men and women, are gaining more ground in the fight against insurgency and conflict-ridden areas of Nigeria.”

“As we celebrate, this year’s Armed forces remembrance day,” IBB went on, “we should take stock of the unique supreme sacrifices paid by our men and women of the armed forces, especially the fallen heroes to keep the country together, we should also commend the recent effort of our gallant military for breaking the nerve centre of Boko Haram terrorists.”

