INSECURITY: Lagos CP allays fears on Agege bomb scare

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—The Lagos State government yesterday allayed fears of residents over suspected explosive substance which was allegedly dropped in a manhole in one of the Streets in Agege area of the State, saying that the development was nothing to worry about.

The development led to residents scampering for safety following the bomb scare, but rising from the monthly security council meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the government urged the people to go about their normal businesses as the situation had been put under control.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who briefed newsmen at the end of the meeting alongside service commanders of security formations and top government functionaries in the State, said security agencies responded swiftly to the development and found out that contrary to rumour the substance was just pieces of thrash dropped in the manhole.

He said: “Early this morning, we were alerted to a situation where some passers-by dropped something in the manholes in one of the streets at Agege which led to a bomb scare.

“The security operatives quickly responded; the bomb disposal unit also went there; those manholes were checked and it was found out that it was thrash that were thrown into those manholes.

“We also seized the opportunity to do what is called sweeping of the environment to reassure members of the public that security operatives in the state were alive to their responsibilities, and that once we get information timely, response will be swift to ensure that nothing untoward happens in Lagos.”

While assuring the people that security outfits and the state government were more poised to ensure smooth security operations in the State, the Commissioner urged residents not to hesitate to supply necessary security information as at when due.

Speaking on the arrest of two persons in connection with the gruesome murder of a Zonal Commander of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Surajudeen Olatunji Bakare in Apapa late last year, Owoseni said investigation into the case was still ongoing, but that those arrested would help in arresting others who were part of the mob action that led to the incident.

He said: “It is an ongoing investigation. You know there was a video recording which we have considered and it is based on it that some of the faces we saw were arrested.

“It was a mob action and we don’t want to rush to court without doing a good clinical finishing of forensic analysis of the faces to match them with what we have seen in the video and for those fellows that have been arrested to be able to say oh yes these are the others that were there.

Besides, the CP recalled the arrest of some Boko Haram suspects in Lagos recently, saying that the collaborative effort and synergy that had always existed among security agencies in the state led to the arrests.

Lagos activists protest against Buhari govt

Meantime, Nigerians of all ages, turned out en masse yesterday morning, heeding the call of the rights group, the United Action for Democracy (UAD), to support a protest against the increasing hardship inflicted on the populace by the policies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

They joined labour and rights crusaders who gathered as early as 8am at the Lagos State Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Yaba.

They marched from that spot through Ikorodu Road, down to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, venue of the successful January 2012 Occupy Nigeria anti-fuel price increase rallies.

They brandished banners and placards that advertised their grievances and called on Nigerians to rise to reclaim their country from the bungling political class. Some of the messages read: “Arise against austerity and hardship”, Reverse deregulation and naira devaluation now!”, and ‘Uphold democracy in local government areas”, among others.

