Los Angeles’ Satanic Temple opens doors for Black Mass party – New Zealand Herald
|
The Sun
|
Los Angeles' Satanic Temple opens doors for Black Mass party
New Zealand Herald
The Satanic Temple in LA has opened its doors to the public for the first time ever to host a Black Mass. The demonic affair involved everything from live music, bloodletting and a 45 minute lecture on cats, according to The Sun. The event was a …
Inside the Los Angeles Satanic Temple's biggest-ever 'black mass' with blood-letting, demonic cats and stand-up
Inside satanic temple's massive black mass with blood-letting and destruction rituals (photos, video)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG