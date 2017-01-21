Inside Tonto Dikeh’s Posh Suv

Few months after Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, got married to her husband, Oladunni Churchill, on August 29, 2015, she received a brand new 2016 Toyota Prado from her husband as Christmas gift. But that is just one of the many gifts her husband had showered on her. And while Tonto, now a mother of …

The post Inside Tonto Dikeh’s Posh Suv appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

