Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inspiring! Meet the Male Graduate who Operates an Open Air Restaurant in Anambra – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Inspiring! Meet the Male Graduate who Operates an Open Air Restaurant in Anambra
Bella Naija
It's always great to hear stories like these to inspire and motivate us to make all the effort to achieve our goals and strive to make our lives and those of others better. A Facebook user Timothy Motivator Ofoegbu, shared the photo of a man, who he
Nigerian graduate deported from South Africa resorts to selling 'mama put' (Photos)Nigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.