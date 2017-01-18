Instagram VS real life – Fitness blogger inspires women to appreciate their body

Fitness blogger Anna Victoria who has with over 1.2 million followers shared a side by side photo of how she usually looks on Instagram VS how she really looks without the camera.

She shared the above photo and wrote…



“Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I’m getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren’t going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal “flaws”? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things:

I will not punish my body

I will fuel it

I will challenge it

AND I will love it

💗💗💗”

