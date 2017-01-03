Insurers pay deceased police officers N74m under compulsory group life

By Rosemary Onuoha

LIFE underwriters paid about N74.24 million claims to the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, for onward remittance to families of deceased officers in 2014 under the compulsory group life scheme for federal government workers.

Although the figure for 2015 is not available as companies are still collating their results, investigations show that the government has refused to pay the N5.4 billion premium for outgoing 2016. The implication is that any federal government worker that dies in active service within the year will not receive any compensation from the group life insurance scheme, except the government pays later.

According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, the Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc paid N44.31 million and Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited paid N29.94 million for year 2014.

Chairman of NIA, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, who considered insurance as the best tool to effectively manage the economy especially during recession, urged the government to leverage insurance in finding ways out of the present recession.

He called on the government to give more attention to group life insurance scheme, stressing that the scheme remains one of the ways the government can cater for workers’ risk liabilities.

Efekoha said insurance operators would continue to live up to their claims’ responsibilities, stressing that insurance should be considered first in decision making, especially now that it is difficult to replace lost items due to high cost of living.

He said from the returns of insurance companies, there was no indication on the consummation of renewal agreement between the government and any insurance company.

A top official in the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, said the government was yet to pay the premium for 2016 group life cover.

The source said, “We only know about final consummation of renewal agreement of group life insurance coverage between the government and insurance firms when the participating companies forward their returns to us. But for now, we have not seen such item in the returns at our disposal. I think you can cross check that from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation. We have done our part of giving them the list of licensed insurance companies.”

The Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Yemi Adelakun, in November, said request for the release of over N5.4 billion had been made to the Minister of Finance. He dismissed speculation that the government had no money due to the present recession, saying: “It is usually N5.4 billion annually for civil servants Group life insurance. That’s the figure and that had been recurring for the last three or four years.

“We have written to the Ministry of Finance and they have not said that they don’t have the money. I believe that the government is very much interested in the welfare of the civil servants and it also know the cost of non-insuring civil servants will be in case there are deaths, that you still have to pay. And you pay more if you don’t cover.”

The post Insurers pay deceased police officers N74m under compulsory group life appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

