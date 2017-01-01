Insurgency: CAN urges more collaboration amongst security agencies

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),Taraba chapter, Rev. Ben Ubeh, on Sunday called on security agencies to strengthen the synergy between them in order to defeat insurgency in the country.

Ubeh made the call in Jalingo while speaking with journalists on his expectations for the new year.

Ubeh, who is also the General Overseer of Christ Glorious Army, praised the Federal Government for the successes it had recorded against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East in 2016.

“I call on security agents, including vigilantes, to endeavour to share information amongst themselves to be able to tackle all forms of terrorism in the country, especially the problem of herdsmen/farmers conflicts across the country.

On the current economic hardships in the country, the clergyman expressed hope that the nation would come out of it stronger, especially during the new year.(NAN)

