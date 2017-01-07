Insurgency: NAF to take in 5,000 recruits, establishes new command in Bauchi

As part of efforts to ensure the complete annihilation of the Boko Haram insurgency from the Northeast as well as boost human capacity of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), the Service would take in 5,000 new entrants in its 2017 recruitment exercise.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said several strategies needs to be put in place to ensure the complete restoration of peace and security in the Northeast in particular but Nigeria at large.

Abubakar said the expansion of the NAF and the compelling need to ensure that adequate human capacity to serve is the reason the Service has decided that 5,000 Nigerians would be recruited during the 2017 recruitment exercise, to fill in the spaces that would be created by the establishment of the fifth Command.

The CAS explained that the all the bases of the NAF all over the country are now adequately equipped to withstand any aggression, he also hinted that the limited number of attack helicopters required for the effective persecution of the operations in the Northeast is prioritized as two (2) Mi-35M Gunship Hel from Russia were recently acquired. The aircraft have already been delivered awaiting official induction after which they will be launched for operations.

While showing footages of the Air component operations and attacks on selected locations, where the insurgents had hibernated, he said 62 per cent of Intelligence missions were conducted not only to determine the location of abducted Nigerians but to also provide battle field situational awareness for the land forces, as well as lifting of supplies and logistics, including ammunitions, water amongst others.

