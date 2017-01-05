Intel announces 5G modem chip
Intel Corp. on Wednesday announced its first communications chip for the fifth-generation cellular standard known as 5G, a bid to capture some of the smartphone market as telecom carriers roll out compatible services in coming years. The company expects to make the 5G Modem available in limited quantities in the second half of 2017 and…
