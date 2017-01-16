Intel chiefs, media should apologise over Russia – Trump
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has called on U.S. intelligence chiefs and the media to apologise to him over recent intelligence reports confirming Russians meddling in the Nov. 8, 2016 election. Trump tweeted on Sunday that “those Intelligence chiefs made a mistake” over the reports and demanded their apology, alongside the media that reported the…
