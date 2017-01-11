Inter Milan Complete Signing Of Atalanta Midfielder Roberto Gagliardini

Inter Milan have announced the signing of Roberto Gagliardini on an 18-month loan deal from Atalanta with a view to a permanent move.

The 22-year-old midfielder said: “I’m delighted to be an Inter player – this is a dream come true. I can’t wait to work with Stefano Pioli, meet my team-mates and of course wear this jersey at San Siro, in front of the Inter fans.”

“I hope I can make my contribution to the team reaching the prestigious objectives that this club deserves.”

Gagliardini only made his Serie A debut in May having spent last season on loan at Serie B club Vicenza. He has made a total of 14 appearances in Serie A and appeared 51 times in Italy’s second division.

Inter saw off competition for Juventus for the services of the midfielder, who could make his debut this weekend when Inter face Chievo

