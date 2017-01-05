Inter Milan’s Ever Banega Could Be The Next Player Heading To China

Inter Milan playmaker Ever Banega could be the latest Europe-based player to head to China.

The Argentine midfielder, who joined Inter from Sevilla last summer, is the subject of interest from two Chinese clubs.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian are willing to fork out up to £25.5m to secure his services.

Banega’s agent Marcelo Simonian has revealed unnamed Premier League and La Liga clubs are also keen on his client. “[Proposals have arrived] from China, he is also wanted in the Premier League and in Spain,” Simonian told TMW.

Banega joined Inter on a free transfer from Sevilla last summer and has scored twice and provided three assists in 15 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Everton have also recently been linked with a move for the Argentine International

