Interest in NAHCO shares heightens as Arc Bello emerges new chairman

By Peter Egwuatu

Investors’ interest in the shares of National Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO Plc heightened last week as its price went up by 6.27 per cent or 18 kobo per share.

The company recorded the fourth most gained equities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE last week as its share price opened last week at N2.86 per share to close at N2.86 per share at the end of trading last Friday.

Some market operators had attributed the patronage of the shares by investors to the recent clearance of its controversial corporate governance practice by the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC and the subsequent appointment of a new chairman to the board.

It will be recalled that Arc Usman Arabi Bello, was appointed by the Board of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc .

A statement by the company stated that the NSE had been duly notified of the appointment as required by listing rules.

Bello effectively takes over from the Vice Chairman, Dennis Hasdenteufel who had been acting in that position since October last year.

In a statement by the company, Arc Bello emerged Chairman of the foremost Aviation handling Company after a meeting of the board which held on January 12, 2016.

Before his appointment, Bello was the Chairman of NAHCO Free Trade Zone(NFZ).

The post Interest in NAHCO shares heightens as Arc Bello emerges new chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

