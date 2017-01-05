Interesting conversation between a scammer & his victim
Michael cried out to EFCC yesterday after one Aliu Mubarak Damilola scammed him of N14,000 saying he needed part of the money to buy python language so he can build Michael a website.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
