Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ll improve housing for security services – Ambrose Dery – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
We'll improve housing for security services – Ambrose Dery
GhanaWeb
Minister-designate for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has assured that one of his priorities if approved will be to improve accommodation for the nation's security services across the country. According to him, the introduction of the National Barracks
Hooligans Must be Handled Without Political Colour – Ambrose DeryPeace FM Online
Interior Minister-designate rejects vigilante group clampdownMyjoyonline.com
Like our Facebook pageGhana News Agency

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.