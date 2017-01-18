Internet Freaks For Giant Alligator Walking Across Path [Video]
Anyone with more than a passing knowledge of Florida knows they have some mighty big ‘gators down that neck of the woods, but even by those standards this sighting is a monster.
Folks at the Circle B Bar Nature Reserve in Lakeland were fortunate enough to spot the beast taking a stroll, and it appears the animal isn’t all that fussed with the attention.
First up here’s the video:
And then this from Forbes:
But locals told a Tampa Bay television station that the humongous male has been around for years and is affectionately known as the “Big Humpback” thanks to the curve of its super-long spine.
Mr. Humpback is estimated to be around 14 or 15 feet in length [4,6 metres] which could make him Florida’s biggest on record, if anyone ever manages to get close enough for an accurate measurement, that is. The current record holder is a 14 foot 3-1/2 inch male from Lake Washington in Brevard County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
This isn’t the first time the internet has gone nuts over a video from the area, as just last year another ‘gator was filmed taking a stroll on a local golf course:
Alligator versus Nile Crocodile – who’s your money on?
[source:forbes]
