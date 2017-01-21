Internet Giant GMO To Launch Japanese Bitcoin Wallet Service

Japan continues to make significant strides in the Bitcoin department. With the trading volume on the rise recently, it becomes more important for users to have access to a proper Bitcoin wallet. GMO, one of Japan’s largest internet companies, is launching their own cryptocurrency wallet service. This is a major validation of Bitcoin as a … Continue reading Internet Giant GMO To Launch Japanese Bitcoin Wallet Service

