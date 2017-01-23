Pages Navigation Menu

Internet users decline by 536,346 subscribers in December

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the number of internet users in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks drifted to 91,910,341 in Dec. 2016. The telecommunications industry umpire made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for November, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. The data indicated that internet users on […]

