Internet users decline to 92.4m in Nov – NCC

ABUJA — The number of internet users in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks have further reduced to 92,446,687 in November, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said.

The telecommunications industry umpire made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for November, obtained by NAN, yesterday, in Lagos, indicating that internet users on both Global System for Mobile communications, GSM and Code Division Multiple Access, CDMA, networks reduced by 759,683 in November.

It showed that of the 92,446,687 million internet users in November, 92,416,378 were on GSM networks, while 30,309 users were on CDMA networks.

Also, the GSM service providers lost 759,683 internet customers after recording 92,416,378 users in November, as against 93,176,061 it recorded in October.

The CDMA operators had retained 30,309 internet subscribers in November as recorded in October 2016.

The data revealed that MTN had 32,017,779 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in the month under review.

According to the data, Globacom had 27,122,892 customers surfing the net on its network in November, revealing a decrease of 62,660 users, from the 27,185,552 that surfed the internet on the network in October.

Airtel had 19,143,700 internet users in November, adding 311,462 customers to its October record of 18,832,238.

The data also showed that Etisalat had 14,132,007 customers who browsed the internet in November, revealing a decrease of 561,485 users against the 14,693,492 users recorded in October.

The NCC data revealed that the CDMA operators, Multi-Links and Visafone, had a joint total of 30,309 internet users on their networks in November, maintaining the same record of October.

According to the data, Visafone has 30,305 customers surfing the internet in November, while Multi-Links has just four internet users.

The decrease in the use of the internet in November showed that service providers had a great job of ensuring that more Nigerians embrace data, as the next revolution.

The post Internet users decline to 92.4m in Nov – NCC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

