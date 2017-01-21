INTERVIEW: Google Nigeria to train 1 million people on digital skills — Country chief
The Country Manager of Google talks about the online giant in Africa’s biggest market.
The post INTERVIEW: Google Nigeria to train 1 million people on digital skills — Country chief appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG