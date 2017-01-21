INTERVIEW: Google Nigeria to train 1 million people on digital skills — Country chief

The Country Manager of Google talks about the online giant in Africa’s biggest market.

The post INTERVIEW: Google Nigeria to train 1 million people on digital skills — Country chief appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

