INTERVIEW: I would’ve performed better than Buhari – Ex-Presidential Candidate Sonaiya

“I would have gotten the cabinet in place before my inauguration, so that we would really hit the ground running.”

The post INTERVIEW: I would’ve performed better than Buhari – Ex-Presidential Candidate Sonaiya appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

