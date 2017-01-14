INTERVIEW: Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fibresima, opens up on prison experience, marriage

The top actress speaks exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES about how she found lumps in her breast.

The post INTERVIEW: Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fibresima, opens up on prison experience, marriage appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

