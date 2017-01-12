Investigation finds U.S. strike killed 33 civilians in Afghanistan

A U.S. military investigation found that a November airstrike targeting the Taliban in Northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province killed 33 civilians, U.S. forces said on Thursday. It said in a statement that 27 civilians were wounded in the village of Boz in Kunduz city. It said that the airstrike was called as U.S. and Afghan forces…

The post Investigation finds U.S. strike killed 33 civilians in Afghanistan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

