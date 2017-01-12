Investigation finds U.S. strike killed 33 civilians in Afghanistan
A U.S. military investigation found that a November airstrike targeting the Taliban in Northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province killed 33 civilians, U.S. forces said on Thursday. It said in a statement that 27 civilians were wounded in the village of Boz in Kunduz city. It said that the airstrike was called as U.S. and Afghan forces…
