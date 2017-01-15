Pages Navigation Menu

Investigation into Ministry of Health fire commences

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

As speculation over what caused the fire that gutted Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala on Sunday continued, the area was sealed off pending investigation.

Speaking to journalists on Jan.09, State Minister for Health Sarah Opendi revealed that though it wasn’t an official working day, some staff were in office and therefore would record statements with the police to explain what they saw. She said these people were captured on CCTV and is the first step into the investigation of what exactly could have happened. By press time however, the Ministry premises were open and work was going on swiftly although the affected Block B on the third floor remained cordoned off. Meanwhile, the fire raised questions on the relevance of the police post at the entrance of the headquarters since the fire was not put out quickly causing more damage.

