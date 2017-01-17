Investigation Of FG’s Finance Institutions Suffers Setback

Investigation into the activities of federal government owned Development Finance Institutions (DFI) by the House of Representatives has suffered another setback.

The ad hoc Committee chaired by Emeka Anohu failed to commence it’s assignment for unknown reasons.

Though some agencies were said not to have made any presentation at all, Committee Chairman said the meeting had to be adjourned to afford members of the Committee enough time to examine the various presentations to be able to make informed interventions.

However, at the resumed public hearing on Tuesday, the Committee said the hearing had to be adjourned again because it was not ready.

Anohu, while addressing the Chief Executives said members of the Committee had not been able to examine the submissions of the DFIs because the lawmakers just resumed from Christmas and New year break.

A member of a civil society organisation (CSO), Finacial Watchdogs (FW), Malami Auwal however described the action of the lawmakers as insensitive.

“This adjournment showed that this Committee was not ready for the assignment it was saddled with.

“I thought they (lawmakers) were always telling us that they would be working while on break but what do we have today?

“But what is the execuse, these lawmakers resumed last week. What have they been doing since last Tuesday when they have the entire week to go through the presentations.

“This latest adjournment is not justified and unfair to Nigerians because we did not send them to the National Assembly to go and play,” Auwal said.

Some of the agencies at the hearing yesterday include Bank of Industry (BoI), Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigerian (FMBN), National Economic Recovery Fund (NERFUND), Bank of Agriculture (BoA) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others.

The hearing was adjourned to Monday 21 January, 2017.

