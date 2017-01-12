Involve State Govs To Keep Crude Oil Flowing In Niger Delta, Ijaw Youths Tells PMB

…warn NDDC against using development fund for political patronage

Concerned Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to involve the state governors from the region in the peace processes that will lead to discussion and peace in the region, the exclusion of the governors and other critical stakeholders will lead to anger and renewed agitation in the region.

According to the Ijaw Youths, though the people of the region are not expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to solve the 50 years old contentious issues of the region, the present administration should involve the State Governors because they played a key role in the successes recorded by the past administrations of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Musa Yar’dua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Ijaw Youths, through the President of the Ijaw Youths Council, Comrade Udengs Eradiri, said though the rising rate of hunger in the region is creating a serious security issue for State Governors, “ the Governors should look inward and assist the Federal Government to solve these Niger Delta issues. They (Governors) should started searching for how to solve the security problems because the boys may run after them not the Federal Government. These Governors were the ones that started the process that led to the amnesty during the administration of President Yar’dua.”

“It was not up to bottom approach but a bottom to top approach. The Governors at that time were worried about the situation and they worked together. Fortunately, I was secretary general of the IYC at that time and I worked with them. I saw the role they played. Late President Yar’dua only came and put icing on the cake already prepared by the State Governors. The Governors seems not to participate in the process. The Governors must come up with the solution for the region so that Abuja can put icing. We are all witnesses to the fact that this Abuja has no plan or answer to the issues”.

“And let me make it clear, we are not expecting President Buhari to solve all Niger Delta problem. The problem is over 50 years and will not expect him to solve it. But every administration comes with a modus operandi to keep the oil to flow and the administration succeeds. President Obasanjo started coastal meetings and oil kept flowing. President Yar’dua of blessed memory came up with the Amnesty and oil flowed. And his government was running.



President Jonathan continued and consolidated on the Amnesty and oil was flowing for six year and he ran his administration. President Buhari should come up with his own and let oil flow for his administration to run. Come up with your plan.”

“Come up with your plan. Military option will not work. We have gone beyond the days, people will see military and be afraid. The President needs to be told that when the people see the military now, they even move closer to touch the khaki and check out the fabrics not the guns. Before, they see military men and be afraid. But now, they are our allied, friends, partners and others. And if Buhari does not treat the five per cent well,the Ninety-Five per cent will not enjoy what the Five percent produced.”

Comrade Eradiri however mocked President Muhammadu Buhari asking if he needed another “Idiahagbon” before his administration will set up the Federal Government team Ninety days after the Elders of the region visited the Aso Villa with a 16-points demand on the way forward for peace and development in the region.

Comrade Udengs Eradiri said that the delay by the President, Muhammadu Buhari to show commitment to the Niger Delta and set up its negotiation team showed that the administration lacks direction and not committed to peace in the region.

According to Udengs Eradiri, the apparent delay to set up the Federal Government team and adopting a military option with various security operations in the region have led to restlessness and suspicion among various militant groups,” it is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have an Idiagbon to succeed again.”

“Look at the Niger Delta negotiation with the Federal Government. it is neither hear not there. The Vice President is going to the Niger Delta communities. What is he going there for? And funny enough, I hear he is even disputing the fact that we announced that he is visiting the region. And I ask do you need a visit to announce the resumption date of the Niger Delta Maritime University?.”

“Do you need a visit to begin to fund the East-West road? Do you need a visit to release fund and monitor the NDDC? Do you need a visit to set up a Federal Government team to begin to discuss with stakeholders on the way forward? You don’t need a visit. They are just moving around in circles. All they are doing, and the media should note, is that they are pushing our people to the wall. We will not accept it. This is the time to call on Niger Delta Governors to look inward and forget this Federal Government. They are just moving around in circles”

“In the 2017 budget, President Buhari said it is oil that will drive the implementation. How is the President sure that the Oil will be available. Are they sure? Are they sure that with the placing of the budget implementation in the Oil basket, it will work? With these attitude of government, are they sure it will be possible? Because, as the IYC President, I will always say the truth. Our people are not happy with this government in its attitude towards the Niger Delta and in the lopsided corruption campaign.”

“Because I don’t understand why you will go and invade President Jonathan’s family house when somebody that cleared grass with N200million is sitting at your table signing papers bothering on anti-corruption. And where a Magu is indicted and would be the one harassing the former President family.”

“He who comes with equity must come with clean hands. This one’s coming to the table has no clean hands at all. This government has refused to confirm the Chief Justice of the Federation because he is from the Niger Delta. The only Chief Justice of Nigeria to have come out in the region. Why have they refused to confirm him if it is not a battle against Nigeria. Some people are quiet.But the IYC will not be quiet. We are not cowards but some Niger Delta may be cowards. The Ijaws are the Jesus Christ of the nation. We are the 4th largest that they spill the blood for other parts of the country to enjoy. This 2017 will be pregnant.”

On the alleged use of development funds by the intervention agency, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for political patronage, the IYC President, Comrade Udengs Eradiri warned though the Ijaw Youths Council will meet to review the activities of the Commission,” we have discovered that they are sharing money to themselves. They share water hyacinth contract money to themselves. They share Christmas money to themselves. When the boys were fighting for the creation of NDDC, most of them ran away. Now they disrespect Ijaw people in the NDDC.If others don’t talk,we are ready to open a battle against them. The funds in NDDC must be judiciously used for development. It is Abuja that told us to ask questions and we are ready. We have our project monitoring committee and we are ready to engage them.”

