IOD Set For Chattership, Hamalai To Head Taskforce

While playing host to the Governing Council and Management of the Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigeria, the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS), Dr Ladi Hamalai, has been called upon to lead advocacy to realise the set objective of actualising the chartership of IOD.

In a statement by the media office of NILS, the Institute of Directors, of which Hamalai is a member is a platform of Directors with a network of over 103 countries, including the commonwealth countries and an organisation, committed to the fulfilment of leadership responsibilities.

The president and Chairman of Council of the IOD, Yemi Akeju who led the team on a courtesy visit to the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS) reiterated this, noting that the Council and Management hope to see the Institute, Chattered, hence, the need to tap into Dr. Hamalai’s wealth of experience by leading the taskforce to carry out the said objective.

The President stated that the team believes that the institutional knowledge and goodwill of the Director General of NILS will be of immense value in realizing the goal.

Dr. Ladi Hamalai, who acknowledged their invitation with thanks promised to give her best in ensuring that the Institute of Directors (IOD) attains the desired status.

She assured the team that the Bill required to kick off the process which is being drafted by experts at NILS will be ready in no distant time to quicken the other procedures that will entrench a ‘Chattered Institute of Directors’.

Furthermore, Dr Hamalai reassured that the National Institute for Legislative Studies will not only facilitate but continue to advance professional competence, integrity and enterprise in the country and beyond.

It would be recalled that the IOD in October, last year, paid an earlier visit to kick-start this collaboration.

