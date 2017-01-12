IoT Spending Hit Estimated $737 Billion in 2016 – EE Times
|
EE Times
|
IoT Spending Hit Estimated $737 Billion in 2016
EE Times
SAN FRANCISCO—Global spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) hit an estimated $737 billion in 2016, as organizations ramped up spending on IoT infrastructure and deployment on a trajectory that will bring such investment to nearly $1.3 tillion by …
Global IOT spend set to soar
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG