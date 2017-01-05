IPAC reaffirms ultimatum on Obiano to conduct LG polls in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, has reminded Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state that the three month ultimatum earlier given him to conduct local government election in the 21 council areas of the state is still in force.

IPAC had given Obiano the three-month ultimatum ending in March, 2017 within which to conduct the council elections in the state, failing which he could be dragged to court.

IPAC contended that Obiano should use the N21 billion refund from over-deductions of London and Paris Club debts from the Federal Government to better the lives of Ndi-Anambra, even as they wondered why the state received such huge amount of money from the Federal Government and remained silent without telling the citizens.

IPAC state Acting Chairman, Oby Kate Okafor of ACD party in a statement said Obiano has enough money to put the state on high pedestal especially the 21 councils and should not use the recession as an excuse.

The statement read in part: “Anambra State IGR is about N29 billion for the year 2016; federal allocation to Anambra for the month of September 2016 alone was N3.43 billion; July 2016 was above 2.5 billion and so, federal allocation for Anambra in 2016 was approximately N30/35 billion, aside support funds from all foreign donor agencies and financial institutions towards Health, Education and environment among others”.

So, to blame non-performance or zero performance on economic recession, devaluation of the naira or lack of sufficient funds for the complete lack of government presence in our local governments today is unacceptable.

‘’Since revenue comes on a daily basis and allocations are regular, equity demands that projects should tally with allocations and the impact felt in form of people-oriented projects and improvement in the overall economic well being of the people at the local level.”

The post IPAC reaffirms ultimatum on Obiano to conduct LG polls in Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

