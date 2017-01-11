IPC Condemns Attacks On Journalists

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned recent attacks on three Nigerian journalists as well as the clampdown on media organizations in The Gambia.

IPC, in its recent update report on monitoring of the safety of journalists, disclosed that not less than three journalists have been arrested in Nigeria and two private radio stations shut down in The Gambia.

A statement from the centre and made available to Leadership yesterday, recalled that Teranga FM and Hilltop Radio stations in Banjul Gambia were closed on the 8th of January by the Gambian security forces under the instruction of President Jammeh, adding that three Nigerian Journalists comprising of, Nsebiet John of The Ink, an Akwa-Ibom based newspaper; Jerry Edoho, News Editor of Ibom Nation, a local newspaper based in Akwa-Ibom State and Daniel Ekiugbo, Publisher of Ugheli Times Magazine, in Delta State, were recently arrested by security agencies.

According to the Lagos-based IPC, “It is quite unfortunate that individuals in authority derive pleasure in being threats to journalists. It is certainly an abuse of power to arrest a journalist or shut down a station because you are not satisfied with what is being published/broadcast, there are better measures to take if you feel discredited.” Arogundade stated.

IPC, therefore, called on all leaders of Nigeria and the Gambia to use their positions to take quick actions in favour of individuals and organisations affected.

It equally applauded the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and civil society groups like SERAP and Grassroot Mobilisers who have risen to condemn the act, urging other civil activists to continue to condemn and take actions in rising against acts that infringes on not only journalists’ rights, but also rights of the citizens in general.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

