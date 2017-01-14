IPDI, Delta family flay alleged indiscriminate arrest of ex-agitators

By Emma Amaize

THE Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, Warri, Delta State, yesterday, condemned the current wave of arrest of former agitators by security agents, despite the ongoing peace process in the Niger Delta region, saying that it was politically induced.

The group in a joint statement by its national president and secretary, Austin Ozobo and Mayor Ogobiri, said: “We frown at the way security agents arrest indigenes of Niger Delta, especially the people of Ijaw ethnic group, without proper investigation and cogent reason”

“For instance, there was a recent indiscriminate arrests of Mr. Smith Godday, aka Bounanaowei, Oyinkro Dofa, Sunny Amange, Ebimene Monday, Churchill Agbelogode and a cab driver.”

Similarly, the family of Mr. Felix Tonu Miyenminiye in Ogbinbiri Town, Egbema Kingdom, Warri North local government area, Delta State, has called for the release of its son, who was arrested by the Nigerian Navy at his residence in Shell Road, Sapele on August 6, 2016 on grounds that he was a member of the Niger Delta Avengers.

The family said that the naval officers, who arrested him conducted a search immediately in and around his house and found nothing relating to the said frivolous allegation.

The post IPDI, Delta family flay alleged indiscriminate arrest of ex-agitators appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

