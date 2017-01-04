iPhone: New iOS update might make it easier to receive texts in cinemas

It seems that the new iPhone update will improve the cinema experience significantly if reports are true.

Don’t you just hate it when you are in the cinema and someone spoils the dark settings by bringing out his phone to read a bloody text?

When your phone receives a text, the light from the screen distracts a lot of people from watching the movie that is showing.

In cinemas when someone brings out his a phone to read or compose a text, it spoils the groove of the movie. The bright screen does not blend in right with the ambiance of the cinema hall.

After much vexation and loud hisses, Apple seems to have arrived at a solution.

According to unconfirmed reports, the next iOs update comes with a Theatre Mode. No one can categorically say what it does but Sonny Dickson who is a renowned Apple leaker says it might put your phone in a dark mode when you activate it in the cinema.

A popcorn icon will appear on your screen when you activate Theatre Mode. Details are sketchy on what this mode does exactly. The new iOs comes out this month.

Hopefully, the new update will deal with the people in cinema halls who have bad manners.

In December 2016, Nokia sued Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents.

Nokia’s lawsuits, filed in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich, Germany and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, covered patents for displays, user interfaces, software, antennas, chipsets and video coding.

“Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia.

“Apple also declined to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple’s products’’, Nokia said in a statement.

However Apple and Acacia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

