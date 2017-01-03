Ipid launches probe after Limpopo cops allegedly drag man to his death – News24
Ipid launches probe after Limpopo cops allegedly drag man to his death
Johannesburg – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating allegations that two police officers killed a man by dragging him alongside a police van in Limpopo, spokesperson Moses Dlamini said. "We are investigating. We will …
Two Limpopo cops implicated in death of man after being dragged
