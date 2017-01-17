Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ipid probes death of cop shot by colleague – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ipid probes death of cop shot by colleague
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating an incident captured on video and doing the rounds on social media in which a police officer allegedly shot dead a colleague during a shoot-out. The
Cop shooting video: Katlehong officer investigated for murderEyewitness News
Shocking footage shows South Africa police tampered with scene of fatal cop-on-cop shootingInternational Business Times UK
WATCH: Katlehong cop appears to be shot in head by colleagueNews24
eNCA –Times LIVE –Citizen –DRUM Magazine
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.